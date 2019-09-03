While residents evacuate, these men and women are flying straight into Hurricane Dorian

(CNN) While millions face evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian, some servicemen and servicewomen called Hurricane Hunters are flying planes directly into this record-breaking storm.

It may sound crazy, but they do it so we can have the most accurate, up-to-date information on hurricanes.

"What I see when I'm out in the plane flying is a direct impact that we are able to make to help people protect themselves, and their loved ones, and their possessions," Maj. Christopher Dyke, an aerial reconnaissance weather officer with the US Air Force Reserve, told CNN.

A Hurricane Hunter pilot steers into Dorian's path to gather data.

Hurricane Dorian, the strongest to ever hit the Bahamas, has had a unique path, and the data the Hurricane Hunters have collected from inside the storm has been invaluable.

Using a device called a dropsonde, they can collect information including atmospheric pressure, wind speed, and wind direction. Changes in these numbers can help forecasters at the NHC determine whether the storm is strengthening, shifting direction, or even changing in size or shape.

