A 14-year-old confessed to killing all five of his family members in an Alabama home, authorities say

(CNN) A 14-year-old confessed to shooting all five members of his family in an Alabama residence, authorities said.

The teen was "assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby," the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff's office said three of the five people shot in the Elkmont residence were confirmed dead at the scene and two were airlifted in critical condition.

The office later confirmed the two people in critical condition died.

BREAKING: Five people have been shot at a residence in the 16000 block of Ridge Rd in Elkmont. Three confirmed dead at the scene, two were airlifted in critical condition. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

This is a developing story, more updates to come.