A 14-year-old confessed to killing all five of his family members in an Alabama home, authorities say

(CNN) A 14-year-old confessed to shooting all five members of his family in an Alabama residence, authorities said.

The teen was "assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby," the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff's office said three of the five people shot in the Elkmont residence were confirmed dead at the scene and two were airlifted in critical condition.

BREAKING: Five people have been shot at a residence in the 16000 block of Ridge Rd in Elkmont. Three confirmed dead at the scene, two were airlifted in critical condition. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

This is a developing story, more updates to come.