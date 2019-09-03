(CNN) There was no stopping Serena Williams on Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has reached the US Open semifinals, overwhelming No. 18 Wang Qiang of China, 6-1, 6-0 in 44 minutes. That ties with Simona Halep's third-round victory against Viktoria Kuzmova in Madrid for the shortest WTA match this year.

This is Williams' 100th victory at the US Open. She trails just Chris Evert, who has 101, for the most in US Open history.

"I never thought that I would get to 100," Williams said in her interview on court. "It didn't cross my mind I would still be out here. I love what I do. I love coming out with you guys. It's so special. I never want to let it go."

Serena just won her 100th (!) match at the #USOpen



Let that sink in 👑 pic.twitter.com/Rco5J4OOdx — espnW (@espnW) September 4, 2019

How lopsided was this? Williams won 90% of her first serve points, won all five of her break point chances and had 25 winners to 10 unforced errors. Wang, meanwhile, didn't have a single winner in the match.

Read More