(CNN) There has been a massive, unexpected development at the US Open: The "Big 3" in the men's singles draw is down to one.

An ailing No. 3 Roger Federer has been stunned by Grigor Dimitrov, with the unseeded Bulgarian advancing to the semifinals 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

It's the first time Dimitrov, 28, has beaten Federer in eight tries. He'll next face the fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who defeated No. 23 seed Stan Wawrinka earlier Tuesday. Dimitrov and Medvedev have split their two previous matches, back in 2017. Neither have reached a grand slam final.

After the fourth set, Federer sought the trainer and left the court for a medical timeout, a rarity coming from him. His level dropped in the fifth set.

"I just needed some treatment on my upper -- what is it -- back, neck," Federer told reporters. "Just needed to try to loosen it up, crack it and see if it was going to be better.

