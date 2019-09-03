Christian Coleman: Athletes criticize 'loophole' after sprinter avoids ban

(CNN) Athletes have criticised the US Anti-Doping Agency's (USADA) decision to drop its charges against sprinter Christian Coleman following the advice of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

American Coleman -- the fastest man in the world this year -- had broken anti-doping rules by missing three drug tests in 12 months and was facing an automatic one-year ban.

But his case was dropped on a technicality over dates, sparking some athletes to declare the decision "unreal" and "crazy."

The 23-year-old is now free to compete at the World Athletics Championships which begin in Doha on September 28.

Benefiting from a technicality

