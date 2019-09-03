FIFA 20 is headed to the field on Sept. 27; you can preorder it right now

Another year, another FIFA. EA Sports returns with the latest installment of its long-running FIFA series for another raucous round of realistic soccer. FIFA 20 is set to launch worldwide on Sept. 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows. But the excitement doesn't stop there, soccer fans.

Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid manager and one of the greatest soccer players of all time, is being honored by appearing on the cover of the Ultimate Edition of the game. Belgium national team captain and Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard is on the Standard Edition. Meanwhile, Liverpool center back and Netherlands national team captain Virgil van Dijk will cover the Champions Edition.

Preordering any version of FIFA 20 will ensure you net a series of awesome goodies. For $59.99 across all platforms, a preorder of the Standard version will net you a FIFA 20 theme, up to three Rare Gold packs (one per week for three weeks), a Loan Icon Player pick (choose one of five loan icons for five FIFA Ultimate Team matches) and Special Edition FUT kits.

A preorder of the Champions Edition will net you a FIFA 20 theme, three days of Early Access (play begins Sept. 24), up to 12 Rare Gold packs (one per week for 12 weeks), Loan Icon Player pick (choose one of five loan icons for use in five FUT matches), and Special Edition FUT kits. It's largely the same as the Standard Edition, but you receive additional Rare Gold packs.

You must have preordered the Ultimate Edition by Aug. 5 to receive most of the bonuses with this option, however, and it's only available as a digital preorder for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC owners. Snagging the Ultimate Edition will net you a FIFA 20 theme, eight days of Early Access (play begins Sept. 19), up to 24 Rare Gold packs (two per week for 12 weeks), a Loan Icon Player pick (choose one of five loan icons for use in five FUT matches), Special Edition FUT kits and an untradeable FUT 20 Ones to Watch player item. This is the package for hardcore players.

Can't wait to jump in? Just in case you missed it, preordering either the Champions or Ultimate editions will let you jump into the game ahead of others, thanks to the First to Play feature. This means you'll have an eight-day head start when it unlocks on Sept. 19. If you're an EA Access or Origin Access subscriber on either Xbox One or PlayStation, you'll have the option to jump in early, as well. If you only want to spring for the Champions Edition, you can get in three days early on Sept. 24, which is better than nothing.

There's less than a month until FIFA 20's official release, so it's time to start counting down the days. This iteration will feature VOLTA Football, a series-first mode that offers a riff on the classic 11 vs. 11 gameplay in order to focus on smaller street games with fewer players. Inspired by the FIFA Street series, it should be an intriguing addition to the professional sports oriented title.

Players can also look forward to strafe dribbling, which lets players move with more agility, as well as active touch tackling and new animations that reward you for pulling off excellent defensive plays. There are even additional options for 1 vs. 1 situations that could change the tides of battle.

