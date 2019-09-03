Transgender woman granted long term residency in Japan

Tokyo (CNN) A woman from Southeast Asia has become the first transgender person to receive a long-term residential visa in Japan, according to her lawyer.

This special permit is usually awarded to foreigners who marry a Japanese citizen, said lawyer Miho Kumazawa.

The 58-year-old woman, who has not disclosed her name and nationality, has been living illegally in Japan for 26 years.

In May 2016, she and her partner, who have been living together since 2002, attempted to legalize her status by having a same-sex partnership agreement notarized. But they were unsuccessful, as same-sex marriage is not allowed under Japan's laws, and transgender people are rarely recognized as such.

Nevertheless, in August 14th, she was finally granted the long-term residence permit, which her lawyer credits to the court's sympathy.

Read More