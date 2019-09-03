(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Here's what Hurricane Dorian is expected to do as it crawls toward the US today.
-- A driver charged in a missing toddler case in Pennsylvania says the child was sold for $10,000, police say.
-- The search for survivors from a California boat fire has been suspended. Twenty bodies have so far been recovered.
-- Justin Bieber talked about the difficulties of having come to fame at a young age and how he spiraled into 'heavy drugs' in a revealing Instagram post.
-- A teenage boy in England who is an exceptionally picky eater went blind after existing only on Pringles, white bread and French fries.
-- Fears mount over a full-blown constitutional crisis and speculation grows about a possible general election as the Brexit saga enters a new phase of unprecedented drama.
-- A 14-year-old confessed to killing all five of his family members in an Alabama home, authorities said.
-- Shawn Mendes finally admits to being in a 'relationship.'
-- Stocks slid lower across the board as investors came back from a holiday weekend to come to terms with fresh US tariffs going into effect on Chinese imports.