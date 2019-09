(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Here's what Hurricane Dorian is expected to do as it crawls toward the US today.

-- A driver charged in a missing toddler case in Pennsylvania says the child was sold for $10,000 , police say.

-- The search for survivors from a California boat fire has been suspended. Twenty bodies have so far been recovered.

-- Justin Bieber talked about the difficulties of having come to fame at a young age and how he spiraled into 'heavy drugs' in a revealing Instagram post.