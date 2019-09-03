(CNN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the arrest of those involved in a spate of attacks targeting foreign-owned businesses in the country.

Ramaphosa said in a statement that he had convened a security meeting with law enforcement agencies to stop "these acts of wanton violence."

He said there was no justification for the attacks and warned that violence on foreign businesses could trigger xenophobic attacks against South Africans living abroad.

"There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries." Ramaphosa said in a series of videos on his official Twitter account. "We are against xenophobia. These attacks are completely against the rule of law."

Looters run off an alleged foreign-owned shop in Turffontein in Johannesburg on Monday.

Five people have been killed in the unrest that started last week in Tshwane, Pretoria. By Tuesday, police had arrested 189 people allegedly involved in violence that flared Sunday in Johannesburg.