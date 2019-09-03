(CNN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the arrest of those involved in a spate of attacks targeting foreign-owned businesses in the country.

Ramaphosa said in a statement that he had convened a security meeting with law enforcement agencies to stop the violence.

He said there was no justification for the attacks and warned that violence on foreign businesses could trigger xenophobic attacks against South Africans living abroad.

"The attacks on people who run businesses from foreign nationals is totally unacceptable," Ramaphosa said.

"There can be no justification whatsoever about what people are having a grievance over that they should go out and attack people from other countries because when they do so here, they should also know that fellow South Africans will be attacked in other countries," the President said.

