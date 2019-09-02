West Point cadet candidate falls to his death at cliff-diving spot

(CNN) A West Point cadet candidate is dead after he fell from a ledge at a popular cliff-diving site in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York.

Benjamin K. Bochtler, 20, a student at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point, New York, died Saturday when a rock ledge from which he was hanging gave way, according to New York State Police.

The accident took place at Fawn's Leap, a known cliff-diving spot along Kaaterskill Creek in Hunter, police said in a statement . Lifesaving measures at the scene were unsuccessful, police said.

"Cadet Candidate Bochtler had an incredible smile and infectious positive attitude," Colonel Joshua Higgins, commandant of the school, said in a statement. "He was everyone's friend."

Higgins added that Bochtler, a combat veteran, served as "a tremendous example" to his fellow cadet candidates.

Read More