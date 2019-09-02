(CNN) A woman is in custody and a toddler is missing from Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, after the child's father said a rideshare driver abducted his daughter on Saturday evening, according to police documents and a news release.

Paul Johnson said he was riding in a car with Lyft and Uber stickers with his daughter and a friend, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Allegheny County police.

Johnson said that when he got out of the car and went to get his daughter out of the car seat, the driver drove away with the toddler, the complaint said. The complaint didn't identify the child, but a police news release said she is named Nalani.

Sharena Nancy

Johnson told detectives he tried calling the driver's cellphone multiple times but she never picked up, so he called 911 around 5 p.m. ET.

Police arrested driver Sharena Nancy, 25, in the vehicle during a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. ET, but did not find the child inside, the complaint said.

