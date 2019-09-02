Breaking News

Firefighters work to put out a fire aboard a dive boat carrying at least 34 people near Santa Cruz Island

By Alanne Orjoux and Amanda Watts, CNN

Updated 10:03 AM ET, Mon September 2, 2019

Firefighters try to douse the flames on a boat off the coast of Santa Cruz Island on Monday morning.
(CNN)Authorities are rescuing passengers from a 75-foot boat that caught on fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, the US Coast Guard told CNN Monday.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.
The Coast Guard said in a tweet that it had "launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island."
    An update said, "There were 34 people on board and the Coast Guard has rescued five." It was not clear if those five were included in the 34 total.
    A group of crew members, one with minor injuries, were among the rescued, the Coast Guard said.
    The Ventura County Fire Department said it responded to a report of a dive boat on fire around 3:30 a.m. (6:30 a.m. ET).
    The boat, dubbed "Conception," is based out of Santa Barbara Harbor, according to harbor patrol officer Nathan Alldredge.
    Authorities responded to a call for fire and rescue support in the Platts Harbor area of Santa Cruz Island before 4 a.m., he said. When they arrived, they found "at least 30 passengers on board and (the boat was) fully involved in flames," Alldredge said.
      According to Truth Aquatics website, which conducts boat charters, Conception left Saturday on a three-day cruise and was scheduled to return today.
