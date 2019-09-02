Firefighters work to put out a fire aboard a dive boat carrying at least 34 people near Santa Cruz Island

(CNN) Authorities are rescuing passengers from a 75-foot boat that caught on fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, the US Coast Guard told CNN Monday.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet that it had "launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island."

An update said, "There were 34 people on board and the Coast Guard has rescued five." It was not clear if those five were included in the 34 total.

