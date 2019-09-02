(CNN) Like fans have seen so many times, Tiger Woods was up on his feet and pumping his fist in celebration.

But the 15-time major champion's jubilation wasn't over a shot that he had made on the golf course. It was to cheer on his friend, Rafael Nadal.

Nadal went on to defeat No. 22 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the US Open quarterfinals. The 33-year-old Spaniard and world No. 2 dazzled with spectacular shot-making -- including a mindbending shot around the net on the second-to-last point of the match.

...AROUND

...................THE

.............................NET!



An absolutely unreal winner to set up match point... 🔥🔥@RafaelNadal | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/TRJZ44h8ES — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2019

"Just an incredible performance and awesome way to close out the match," Woods said in a tweet

In his on-court interview, Nadal was asked about Woods.

