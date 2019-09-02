Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos Arizona State Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin hurdles Kent State safety Elvis Hines during the first half of their NCAA football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday, August 29. Hide Caption 1 of 27

Naomi Osaka, right, comforts Coco Gauff after defeating her in their third round singles tennis match on Day six of the US Open in Queens, New York, on Saturday, August 31. In a display of sportsmanship not often seen in tennis, Osaka offered Gauff words of encouragement and asked Gauff to join her during the on-court interview following the match.

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles, left, douses teammate Anthony Rendon and MASN reporter Alex Chappell after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30. The Nationals won 7-6.

Latvia's Lina Muze competes in the women's javelin throw during the IAAF Diamond League competition in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 29.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander reacts after throwing a no-hitter in a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday, September 1. Verlander's no-hitter marked the third of his career, making him the sixth pitcher in history with at least three.

Matthew Fitzpatrick plays a shot from his knees during the second round of the Omega European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday, August 30.

Serena Williams returns a shot during her third round singles match against Karolina Muchova at the US Open in Queens, New York, on August 30.

Aaron Fuller of the Washington Huskies completes a catch for a touchdown while defended by Darreon Moore of the Eastern Washington Eagles during the first quarter of an NCAA football game in Seattle, Washington, on August 31.

Sarah Schmelzel plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the third round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, on August 31.