Back to work blues are real and treatable

Photos: 2018's best travel photos Hamamatsu, Japan: Visitors come to Bentenjima Island from mid-November to mid-January, when the setting sun is framed by the torii gate, creating marvelous shots like this one. Click through the gallery for the rest of the best travel photos of 2018:

Photos: 2018's best travel photos Krasnoyarsk, Russia: Deep in the Siberian winter, with air temperature at about -16 C (3 F), a man fishes on the banks of the Yenisei River. Hide Caption 2 of 133

Photos: 2018's best travel photos Kirkjufell, Iceland: The aurora borealis, or northern lights, are seen over Kirkjufell, a 463-meter mountain on the west coast of Iceland. Hide Caption 3 of 133

Photos: 2018's best travel photos New Delhi, India: One of the largest mosques in India, Jama Masjid was commissioned by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and completed in 1656. Hide Caption 4 of 133

Photos: 2018's best travel photos Lisbon, Portugal: A popular way to explore the Portuguese capital is to ride its distinctive yellow trams around the city's cobbled hills. Hide Caption 5 of 133

Photos: 2018's best travel photos Soshartyan, Hungary: As December temperatures fall below 0 Celsius (32 F), a church stands above a layer of fog in the Hungarian village of Soshartyan.

Photos: 2018's best travel photos Linfen, China: The Hukou Waterfall scenic spot lies on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Hide Caption 7 of 133

Photos: 2018's best travel photos Cairo, Egypt: The mosque of Ibn Tulun is the oldest mosques in the Egyptian capital of Cairo standing in its original form. Hide Caption 8 of 133