Back to work blues are real and treatable

2018's best travel photos
Hamamatsu, Japan: Visitors come to Bentenjima Island from mid-November to mid-January, when the setting sun is framed by the torii gate, creating marvelous shots like this one. Click through the gallery for the rest of the best travel photos of 2018:
2018's best travel photos
Krasnoyarsk, Russia: Deep in the Siberian winter, with air temperature at about -16 C (3 F), a man fishes on the banks of the Yenisei River.
2018's best travel photos
Kirkjufell, Iceland: The aurora borealis, or northern lights, are seen over Kirkjufell, a 463-meter mountain on the west coast of Iceland.
2018's best travel photos
New Delhi, India: One of the largest mosques in India, Jama Masjid was commissioned by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and completed in 1656.
2018's best travel photos
Lisbon, Portugal: A popular way to explore the Portuguese capital is to ride its distinctive yellow trams around the city's cobbled hills.
2018's best travel photos
Soshartyan, Hungary: As December temperatures fall below 0 Celsius (32 F), a church stands above a layer of fog in the Hungarian village of Soshartyan.
2018's best travel photos
Linfen, China: The Hukou Waterfall scenic spot lies on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
2018's best travel photos
Cairo, Egypt: The mosque of Ibn Tulun is the oldest mosques in the Egyptian capital of Cairo standing in its original form.
2018's best travel photos
San Sebastian, Spain: Dogs run free along Ondarreta Beach as a dramatic sunset takes over the December sky.