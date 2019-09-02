London (CNN) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have welcomed a new addition to Downing Street -- a rescue puppy.

Arriving Monday at the Prime Minister's residence, the 15-week-old puppy was carried in a red travel container, flanked by an entourage of humans.

The puppy -- believed to be a Jack Russell crossbreed -- was rescued by Friends of Animals Wales, a small, volunteer-run charity based in South Wales.

According to Friends of Animals Wales, which specializes in taking in and re-homing animals, the dog "started his life in a Welsh puppy farm ."

It's uncertain how Larry the cat -- 10 Downing Street's well-established feline resident -- will take the news.

