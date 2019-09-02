The 5 most popular Labor Day sales for Underscored readers

There were a lot of deals to hit this Labor Day weekend, in between barbecues and late-summer sun. You can navigate the full list of the best sales with our A-Z guide, but below we've listed the five sales that CNN Underscored readers found the most appealing.

Those looking for furniture, small appliances, decor and products for the bedroom should take advantage of Wayfair's sale. Our readers have! Wayfair is taking up to 75% off all products. Think patio furniture, kitchen appliances, dressers, night tables and even fun pillows.

Brooklinen makes a wide variety of high quality bed sheets and towels that are beautiful, comfortable and affordable. And for Labor Day you can score 10% off purchases under $200 and 15% off purchases more than $200.

From tech to home to clothes, Target is offering big savings for Labor Day on nearly everything. You can find 20% off furniture, 30% off bedding and bath, 30% off rugs, and 30% off clothing for all. Plenty of tech is getting discounted. And you can shop the entire sale from the comfort of your home.

Almost every iPad model is on sale, and with discounts on other electronics, fashion, home and toys, Walmart has something for everyone. You'd be hard-pressed to find a category that doesn't offer a rollback or a steep discount. The entry-level 9.7-inch iPad is just $249, down from $329.99, and a Google Nest Hub is only $99, down from $149.

This tech giant has just released the Note 10+ smartphone, but that's no reason not to have a Labor Day sale. Now's your chance to save on 4K and 8K TVs, home appliances, external hard drives, laptops, Chromebooks and even the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Tab S6. You can check out our favorite discounted Samsung devices here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.