Today only, take $40 off new colors for the fan favorite Instant Pot

We've previously written about the Instant Pot Duo. We are constantly impressed by everything it's able to accomplish, so much so that we named it our MVP of Amazon Prime Day 2019. We even created a gift guide for people who love their Instant Pots, because well, we loved ours that much.

That's why we had to bring this flash sale to your attention. For just one day (Sept. 2), you can get your own Instant Pot Duo for just $59.99. That's $40 off its original price of $99.99. But that's not all. Instant Pot has recently released three adorable colors that make this kitchen gadget all the more enticing. Whether you're drawn to the retro teal model, the fun red version or the sleek white option, there's no going wrong.

To recap, the Instant Pot Duo is a pressure multicooker that aims to replace seven appliances in one. Not only is it a pressure cooker and slow cooker, you can also steam, saute, warm your food and more. Simply select from 14 of the different smart programs, press the button and go. It's that simple. And it ends up saving you a lot of time, money and kitchen space.

But don't just take it from us. The Instant Pot Duo is a No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Home and Kitchen category and has a 4.6-star rating from over 35,400 reviewers. So take it from one happy customer, who writes: "This is quite possibly the coolest, most versatile kitchen gadget I've ever owned. I love it so much, that I've purchased 2 more for friends and relatives. What does it do? I think the real question is "What can't it do?" I truly believe you could replace every cooking appliance (including your oven and stove top) and do EVERYTHING in the Instant Pot."

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.