Labor Day Sales 2019: Your A-Z guide to shop on Monday

The Labor Day sales are in full swing. Not every promotion out there is as amazing as advertised (just slapping on a "Labor Day Sale" label doesn't necessarily mean it's worth shopping), but we are seeing some truly great deals across electronics, home decor, clothing and everything in between. Some of the retailers topping our must-shop list: Overstock with its massive markdowns across a ton of home categories, Target discounting everything from backpacks to Chromebooks, and J.Crew offering 50% off sale styles and 40% off full-priced clothing across its site.

While you're sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the extra day off work Monday, you might also want to add a little online shopping to the mix. We've created this cheat sheet to the best Labor Day deals, sales and discounts across the web. Many of these promotions last past Labor Day, so be sure to check this guide daily for more discounts, deals and steals happening throughout the week.

Major retailers

Amazon: Save big on a variety of tech items, including iPads, 4K TVs and even the Echo Dot.

Ancestry: AncestryDNA will host a flash sale on its signature DNA kit, which will be just $59, one of its lowest prices ever. The deal ends on Monday.

Best Buy: Find significant discounts on a number of items, including Apple's recently refreshed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 50% off furniture, kitchen gear (like this iconic stand mixer from KitchenAid), bath essentials and more.

Bloomingdale's: Take up to 50% off clearance items and 20% off sale items labeled BIG BROWN BAG SALE on Monday.

The Home Depot: Take up to 40% off select appliances and patio, as well as $100 off select outdoor power equipment.

Lowe's: Enjoy savings across categories like appliances, kitchen, outdoors and more this Labor Day weekend at Lowe's.

Nordstrom: Still in need of warm-weather clothing, or looking to stock up for next year? Nordstrom's seasonal garb, such as floral dresses, breathable footwear and lightweight tees, is on sale at a fraction of the original cost.

REI: Shop REI's Peak Deals and get up to 50% off select items. The brand's Labor Day Sale and clearance event also includes up to 30% off tents, sleeping bags, jackets and other REI Co-op brand gear and clothing.

Sears: Get up to 40% off select appliances, in addition to an extra 10% off appliances and select floor care online only this weekend. Plus, get an extra 50% off tools, up to 45% off select fitness and save big on work boots.

Target: You'll find discounts on back-to-school essentials, such as backpacks and Chromebooks, outdoor furniture, TVs and more.

Walmart: Find savings and discounts throughout Walmart's many departments, from patio and garden to electronics. Take the Apple iPad 32 GB, for instance. Right now, it's just $249, down from its original price of $329.99.

Wayfair: Wayfair is hosting a massive clearance sale, featuring up to 75% off products including outdoor furniture, living room seating, bedroom decor and more.

Home

Allswell: Until September 8, take 15% off mattresses and bedding with the code LD15.

Bear Mattress: Take 20% off using the code 20LD at checkout, until Tuesday. Plus, get two free cloud pillows with every purchase.

Birch: Get $200 off any mattress with the promo code LD200 through 10 a.m. September 9.

The Container Store: From now until September 8, take up to 25% off essentials.

Crane & Canopy: Through Labor Day, take 60% off Crane & Canopy's luxury bedding, sheets and home decor.

Cost Plus World Market: Save 30% on regular-priced living, dining, home and office furniture, plus get free shipping on orders over $75 with the code FURNDEAL30.

Cocoon by Sealy: Shop Cocoon's signature Chill mattress for 25% off and get a sheet set and two ultra plush pillows for free.

Framebridge: This Labor Day, take 15% off all orders over $50.

Godiva: Take 15% off purchases of $50 or more and 25% off purchases of $100 or more on Monday.

Hayneedle: A number of outdoor summer essentials, including grills, outdoor dining furniture, porch swings and more, are heavily discounted at Hayneedle.

Helix: Get $100 off when you spend $600 or more, $150 off when you spend $1,250 or more and $200 off when you spend $1,750 or more. Plus get two free Dream Pillows with any of the above deals.

Joss & Main: Shoppers can enjoy 75% off select home products until Tuesday.

Lulu and Georgia: Save on rugs, lighting and accent pieces until September 23. Shoppers can take 20% off with the code TAKE20.

Molekule: With the code LABORDAY19, shoppers can save $100 off a Molekule device.

Nectar: Nectar is offering $100 off mattresses (plus shoppers can score two free memory foam pillows with their mattress purchase).

Nest Bedding: Until September 8, Nest Bedding is offering $200 off select mattresses with the code SUMNITEZZ.

Primary Goods: Take $15 off orders over $150, $35 off orders over $250, $60 off orders over $350 and $120 off orders over $600.

Purple: Get two free pillows plus free sheets with any mattress purchase from now until September 10.

Riley Home: From now through Tuesday, buy one beach towel on RileyHome and get one free with code BUY1GET1.

Rove Concepts: Save big on modern furniture during Rove Concepts' Labor Day sale with code LABORDAY. Get 20% off sitewide in addition to a 20% back in voucher on Monday.

Sleep Number: Until September 8, Sleep Number's 360 smart beds are up to $600 off, plus you can save 50% on limited edition smart beds.

SodaStream: Score 15% off sitewide with the code LABOR.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $700 on select mattress sets.

Tech

Acer: Score 20% off sitewide on laptops, tablets, 2-in-1s, desktops and more from Acer.

Best Buy: Save big on Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and LG devices in this annual Labor Day sale.

BioLite: Save 15% across the site with code "LABOR15."

Circle: Save $30 on the Circle Home Plus this Labor Day with the code HOMEWORK at checkout .

Coby: A variety of Coby products, including wireless headphones and portable speakers, is on sale via Amazon.

Fossil: Score a hybrid smartwatch for as low as $119, or a full smartwatch, starting at $179.

Hydrant: Use discount code LABOR30 to save on purchases over $50.

iRobot: Save up to $150 on select floor care Robots, including the popular Roomba.

JackRabbit: Save big on Garmin smartwatches, along with other running and activewear essentials, ending Monday.

Lenovo: Save big on laptops and desktops in this Labor Day sale.

Lensabl: Save 20% on blue-light blocking lenses, perfect for those who use their laptop or phones daily, with the code BLOCKBLUE.

Marshall: Get the popular Stockwell II for just $199.99, down from its original price of $249.99.

Mirror: Score free shipping on a Mirror fitness system (a $250 value) with code LABORDAY19.

Relay: Score 40% off a Relay wireless walkie talkie from Target this Labor Day.

Samsung: Save on mobile phones, tablets and Chromebooks.

Zagg: Take 25% off sitewide on brands like Mophie, InvisibleShield and Zagg.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas: Now until Tuesday, get 30% off on select items sitewide with the code SPORT30.

Ably Apparel: On Labor Day, get anywhere from 10% to 40% off full-priced items.

Alala: Save 50% on select activewear styles, until Tuesday.

American Apparel: Take an extra 50% off everything, from the beloved Disco Pant to the classic Zip Hoodie, with the code AATAKE50.

Andie: Stock up on swimwear during Andie's sale, where you can get up to 50% off select styles.

Ann Taylor: Get 40% off full-price styles and 50% off all sale styles with the code LASTHURRAH.

Astrid & Miyu: Save 15% on the entire website and get Astrid & Miyu's delicate jewelry selection with the code LABOR at checkout.

Ban.do: On Monday, take an extra $20 off sale items with the code STACKED.

Bonobos: Use the code BYESUMMER and get 20% off orders over $175, 25% off orders over $500, 30% off orders over $750 and 35% off orders over$1000.

Botkier: Save 30% on Botkier sale items like this super stylish bag with the code SUMMERFINAL.

Carbon38: Enjoy 40% off sale styles from brands like Beyond Yoga, Alo Yoga and more, ending Monday.

ColourPop: Take 25% off sitewide on ColourPop's fan-favorite makeup and skin care items, through Tuesday.

Cover FX: Use the code POOLSIDE to take 20% off sitewide through Monday. And if you spend over $75, you'll get a free Glam & Glow On The Go Set.

Cratejoy: Score a new beauty or fashion subscription box, among others, during Cratejoy's Labor Day sale. Take $10 off your purchase of $60 or more with code 10FORLABOR.

Etsy: Save 20% or more off select items, from wedding gifts to fall must-have styles and a lot more across fashion, home and accessories.

EyeBuyDirect: Get 20% off all frames, plus 30% off all lenses with code LABORDAY.

Frye: Take an extra 25% off all sale styles (already up to 75% discounted) with the code XTRA25 at checkout.

Greats: Get some fresh footwear during the Greats Labor Day on Monday. With the code KICKBACK, you can enjoy $25 off orders of $150 or more, $50 off orders of $225 or more and $75 off orders of $300 or more.

Hanky Panky: Get up to 65% off Hanky Panky products during its Labor Day sale through Tuesday.

J.Crew: Take an extra 50% off sale styles and 40% off full-priced styles with the code SUNSET.

Kate Spade: Take an extra 30% off all sale styles with the code TAKETHECAKE.

Keds: Get 20% off purchases over $50 with the code FRESH20.

Kenneth Cole: Take 40% off select styles plus an additional 30% off styles from the sale section on Monday.

Kiehl's: Use the code RELAX to receive a spa headband and four deluxe samples when you spend $85 or more.

Kylie Cosmetics: Buy any matte, velvet or metal lip kit and get the second one free, valid through Monday.

Lane Bryant: Take up to 40% off clothing and shoes, in addition to free shipping on orders over $125 with the code WORKIT.

Life is Good: All short-sleeve tees are two for $40 and all long-sleeves are two for $50 on Monday.

Lucky Brand: Enjoy 40% off everything online at Lucky Brand and up to 75% off of sale items until Wednesday.

Lulus: Take an extra 40% off every sale item with the code DAYOFF40.

Macy's: Use the code WKND for up to 20% off select items.

Mango: Save up to 70% off styles in Mango's sale section, and take an extra 10% off with the code 10EXTRA.

Masktini: Get 20% off these luxurious face masks available on Amazon through Labor Day.

M.Gemi: Take 15% to 20% off Italian-crafted footwear from M.Gemi (from the "Before They Go" section of the site), ending Monday.

NYDJ: This Labor Day, when you buy more, you save more; score 20% off two or more items, or 30% off three or more items.

Original Penguin: Original Penguin's Labor Day Sale offers an extra 50% off sale styles with code LABOR50 and free shipping with code OPSHIP.

Old Navy: Save up to 50% off all jeans, dresses and tees.

Paige: Take 20% off sitewide this Labor Day weekend with the code LABORDAY2019.

Perry Ellis: Get top menswear styles for a steal. Save 50% on sale styles, plus get free shipping sitewide.

Revolve: Get up to 65% off your favorite Revolve items, plus take an additional 20% off select styles.

Reformation: Save up to 70% on iconic Reformation dresses, tops and jeans.

Sam Edelman: Use code BUYSUMMER30 to get 30% off most items on the Sam Edelman site.

Sand Cloud: Take 40% off sitewide and stock up on eco-friendly clothing and accessories.

Scentbird: Use code LABORDAY30 for 30% off sitewide until Tuesday.

Schutz: Take an extra 20% off sale styles with the code EXTRA20.

Shopbop: Get up to 70% off top sale picks, like these adorable overalls.

Skagen: Get a new timepiece for as little as $49.99, no code necessary.

State Cashmere: On Labor Day, take 10% off sitewide with the code LABOR10.

Sunglass Hut: On Monday, enjoy up to 50% off select eyewear during Sunglass Hut's Semi-Annual Sale.

The North Face: Take 25% off select styles and 40% off last season's styles from North Face.

Ugg: Get up to 60% off classic boot styles and 70% at Ugg Closet.

Untuckit: Stock up on classic shirts, polos, tees and more with 30% off select styles now through Tuesday.

Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 40% off all sale items on Urban Outfitters.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.