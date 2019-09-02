AirPods are on sale at their lowest price ever

Apple fans take notice! For Labor Day, Amazon is dropping the prices of AirPods as low as the prices we saw on Prime Day. Those have been fluctuating since July, but now you can score the 2nd Generation AirPods with the standard case for $144.95 or the wireless charging option for $169.99.

AirPods with Standard Charging Case ($144.95, originally $159; amazon.com)

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($169.99, originally $199; amazon.com)

Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($69, originally $79; amazon.com)

AirPods really started the true wireless earbuds revolution, and with the second generation, Apple didn't change the stuff that works. These keep the design but upgrade the internals with better battery life, a new H1 Bluetooth chip and better sound.

These still keep the easy pairing across Apple devices (like your iPhone, iPad and Mac). Once you pair AirPods with your iPhone, it locks in with your iCloud account and is easily accessible from any connected device. Even better, it links with your iOS, macOS, watchOS and even tvOS devices. Via the Bluetooth menu, you can easily switch between the connected devices.

We raved about AirPods in our full review. Getting AirPods at a discount is not something to miss, and there's no telling how long this will last.

Plus you can save on the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, down to just $69 from $79. It's a great option if you still love your first-generation AirPods or just want a new clean case with wireless charging capabilities.

