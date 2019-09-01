That's a real deal on a cheese wheel: Costco is selling a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano

(CNN) Costco is reinventing the wheel. The wheel of cheese, that is.

Customers who are looking for a really, really "grate" deal on cheese can head to the bulk shopping chain's website for a 72-pound wheel of imported Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

The wheel weighs about as much as 90 cans of Coca-Cola, or 220 apples.

At $899.99, the wheel of cheese doesn't come cheap -- but no matter how you slice it, it will still save you money in the end. The Costco cheese works out to 78 cents per ounce. Regular 7-ounce wedges of Parmigiano-Reggiano at the supermarket can cost around $1.30 per ounce or more.

The website lists the three main features of the cheese: It's aged 24 months, imported from Italy and "extravagant."

