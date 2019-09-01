Andrew Luck takes out a full-page ad in Indianapolis paper to thank fans one last time

(CNN) Andrew Luck is retiring from football, but he couldn't leave the Indianapolis Colts without bidding the fans a proper farewell.

The 29-year-old quarterback took out a full-page ad in the Indianapolis Star's Sunday paper to thank fans for their support after he announced he'd quit the game last week.

"Thank you for an incredible eight years," he wrote. "For welcoming me with open arms. For helping me grow on and off the field. For helping (Luck's wife) Nicole and I make Indiana our home. And for showing us the true meaning of Hoosier hospitality."

In today's Sunday Star, retired QB Andrew Luck thanks the city of Indianapolis and Colts fans.



Be sure to pick up a copy that has a special section dedicated to the career of No. 12. pic.twitter.com/lgLLt7lT6u — IndyStar (@indystar) September 1, 2019

"It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the Colts and the city of Indianapolis on the world's stage," he said. "I can't wait to see our team take the field and continue the journey."

"I'm proud to be a Midwesterner, a Hoosier, and a Colt."

Read More