Daniil Medvedev wins again, trolls again at the US Open

(CNN) Daniil Medvedev is relishing the role of US Open villain.

For the third match in a row, the No. 5 seed needed four sets to advance. And for the second time in two days, the Russian agitated the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

On Sunday, Medvedev defeated German qualifier and 118th-ranked Dominik Koepfer 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(2) in two hours, 32 minutes to reach his first major quarterfinal.

While it was clear that Koepfer had his supporters, the atmosphere was calm. That changed when Medvedev won match point. It was then the 23-year-old Russian started strutting, which riled up the crowd.

He continued his troll job by pointing his arms skyward, gesturing for more from the fans.

