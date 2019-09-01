Arsenal comes from two goals down to earn draw against Tottenham

(CNN)Arsenal and Tottenham played out yet another thrilling north London derby as the Gunners came from two goals down to earn a draw.
Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane gave Spurs what looked to be a comfortable lead, before Alexandre Lacazette's brilliant individual goal gave Arsenal hope at the break.
The home side dominated in the second half and found a deserved equalizer as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prodded home from Matteo Guendouzi's cross.
"That (Lacazette's goal) was so important because when you go in the dressing room with a goal it's always positive," Aubameyang told Sky Sports after the match. "Everybody in his mind knows we have more power and we'll come back stronger in the second half, so it was crucial.
"We were not happy (in the first half) but I think we did a great job, we played well and it was tough game -- I think we deserved maybe more today, we had space to score a third."
It was a crucial match for both sides, having been on the receiving end of chastening defeats last weekend.
While Arsenal was beaten convincingly away at Liverpool, Tottenham was shocked at home to relegation candidates Newcastle.
Arsenal will likely be happier with the result considering the position it found itself in after 40 minutes, but it means Tottenham's poor form continues.
In the 15 Premier League games before Sunday's clash, Spurs had only picked up 15 points -- only Brighton and Watford have endured a worse return in that time.
Defensive errors
Though Arsenal boasts one of the most exciting front lines in the Premier League, a lack of quality throughout the rest of the team will continue to be a hindrance throughout the season.
Arsenal's defensive frailties were again on show for Tottenham's first goal, as Sokratis was beaten far too easily in the air by Kane.
Erik Lamela ran onto Kane's header and fired a tame shot across goal that goalkeeper Bernd Leno failed to handle, gifting Eriksen a simple tap in.
Spurs' second goal was a gift, too; Granit Xhaka went to ground recklessly inside his own box and took out Son Heung-min for a clear Tottenham penalty.
Kane stepped up and fired an unstoppable spot kick into the bottom corner to give his side a commanding lead.
Arsenal may have dominated possession in the opening period but had rarely looked like carving Tottenham open -- and it took a moment of individual brilliance from Lacazette to conjure a goal from nothing.
The French forward took two stunning touches to control Aubameyang's fizzed cross and dance past Jan Vertonghen, before unleashing a ferocious strike past Hugo Lloris.
The mood inside a previously flat Emirates Stadium was immediately transformed and Arsenal began the second half with the bit between its teeth.
Arsenal was totally dominant throughout the second half and deservedly found the equalizer with 20 minutes remaining.
Aubameyang's movement in the box allowed him to get away from Tottenham's defense and the Gabon forward diverted Guendouzi's cross past a helpless Lloris.
It looked as though Arsenal had managed to find a winner late on following a smart free-kick routine, but the goal was ruled out after Sead Kolasinac strayed offside in the buildup.
Tottenham had one final chance to snatch all three points in stoppage time following a flowing counterattack, but Moussa Sissoko blazed his effort high over the crossbar.