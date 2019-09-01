Arsenal comes from two goals down to earn draw against Tottenham

(CNN) Arsenal and Tottenham played out yet another thrilling north London derby as the Gunners came from two goals down to earn a draw.

Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane gave Spurs what looked to be a comfortable lead, before Alexandre Lacazette's brilliant individual goal gave Arsenal hope at the break.

The home side dominated in the second half and found a deserved equalizer as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prodded home from Matteo Guendouzi's cross.

"That (Lacazette's goal) was so important because when you go in the dressing room with a goal it's always positive," Aubameyang told Sky Sports after the match. "Everybody in his mind knows we have more power and we'll come back stronger in the second half, so it was crucial.

"We were not happy (in the first half) but I think we did a great job, we played well and it was tough game -- I think we deserved maybe more today, we had space to score a third."

