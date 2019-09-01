Score 30% off all Case-Mate accessories for Labor Day

The folks at Case-Mate have commenced their Labor Day sale, featuring cases for phones and smart accessories ranging from sleek, stylish, to downright fabulous. For the next 48 hours, every item in the store will be 30% off. All you have to do is enter the code LDW30 at checkout.

Below you'll find items we're particularly excited about. You can see the entire collection on Case-Mate's online store here.

iPhone cases

Case-Mate has a plethora of cases for the iPhone. Some are psychedelic, like Tie Dye and Soap Bubble, while others, like Barely There Leather, take a simpler approach. The Tough Juice case is embedded with real dried fruit, a truly unique case. Every case is thin, yet durable, scoring well on drop tests. Most are compatible with the Qi-wireless charging standard as well.

Case-Mate Tie Dye ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Tough Juice ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Barely There Leather ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Twinkle ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Soap Bubble ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Apple Watch watchbands

These durable Apple Watch bands sport a variety of styles. Whether you want the professional finish of the Linked Band or the more graphic look of the Kodak watchband, you'll certainly find one for you.

Case-Mate Linked Band ($35, originally $50; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Kodak Watchband ($24.50, originally $35; case-mate.com)

AirPods cases

These AirPods cases are designed to look like little monsters. With this sale they're not only cute, but are also cheap. These come with a one-year warranty and are precision modeled so your AirPods will fit perfectly.

Case-Mate AirPods CreaturePods ($14, originally $20; case-mate.com)

Galaxy Note cases

Samsung isn't left out of the party. Much like those available for the iPhone, you will enjoy the wide range of styles available for the Galaxy Note. Try the beautiful Rifle Paper case for a floral design, or the cool Tough Smoke for something sleek. All of these cases are durable, passing 10-foot drop tests, and composed of materials built to last.

Case-Mate Twinkle ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Rifle Paper ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Tough Smoke ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Google Pixel cases

Pick up tasteful cases from Case-Mate for your Google Pixel. The leather Wallet Folio for the Pixel XL, Pixel 2XL and Pixel 3 comes with pockets on the back for your cards and IDs. Looking for something a bit more flashy? The Waterfall for Pixel XL, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL contains glitter suspended in fluid behind tough clear plastic. As you move and tilt your phone, the glitter flows like a snow globe. Like those cases, these are durable and compatible with Qi-wireless charging.

Case-Mate Wallet Folio ($42, originally $60; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Tough Clear ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Waterfall ($28, originally $40; case-mate.com)

Note: The prices above reflects the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.