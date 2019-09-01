Labor Day Sales 2019: Your A-Z guide to shop on Sunday

Labor Day Weekend is in full swing. We're seeing solid deals on TVs, computers, shoes, slippers, furniture, clothing and pretty much every possible product in between. Below, we've compiled the ultimate cheat sheet for sorting through all the Labor Day deals happening right now.

The best sales we're seeing include Wayfair taking 75% off products from almost every category, Lucky Brand taking up to 75% off sale items and 40% all of items, UGG's heavy discounts on boots, moccasins and slippers for the whole family, Acer taking 20% off its entire store, which means prime discounts on laptops, tablets and desktops, and Target discounting TVs, clothing, toys, home goods and more.

Here is our full A-Z guide broken down by stores, home, tech, fashion and beauty. Keep checking throughout today and into Labor Day as we continue to update this guide with the best deals and discounts we can find.

Major retailers

Amazon: Save big on a variety of tech items, including iPads, 4K TVs and even the Echo Dot.

Ancestry: AncestryDNA will host a flash sale on its signature DNA kit, which will be just $59 (one of its lowest prices ever). The deal ends on Sept. 2.

Best Buy: Find significant discounts on a number of items, including Apple's recently refreshed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 50% off furniture, kitchen gear (like this iconic stand mixer from KitchenAid), bath essentials and more.

Bloomingdale's: Take up to 50% off clearance items and 20% off sale items labeled BIG BROWN BAG SALE through Sept. 2.

The Home Depot: Take up to 40% off select appliances and patio decor, as well as $100 off select outdoor power equipment.

Lowe's: Enjoy savings across categories like appliances, kitchen, outdoors and more this Labor Day weekend.

Nordstrom: Still in need of warm weather clothing (or looking to stock up for next year)? Nordstrom's seasonal garb, such as floral dresses, breathable footwear and lightweight tees are a fraction of the original cost.

REI: Shop REI's Peak Deals and get up to 50% off select items. The brand's Labor Day Sale and clearance event also includes up to 30% off tents, sleeping bags, jackets and other REI Co-op brand gear and clothing.

Sears: Get up to 40% off select appliances, in addition to an extra 10% off appliances and select floor care online this weekend. Plus, get an extra 50% off tools, up to 45% off select fitness items and save big on work boots.

Target: Discounts on back-to-school essentials, such as backpacks and Chromebooks, outdoor furniture, TVs and more.

Walmart: Find savings and discounts throughout Walmart's many departments, from patio and garden to electronics. Take the Apple iPad 32 GB in Space Gray for instance. Right now, it's just $249, down from its original price of $329.

Wayfair: Wayfair is hosting a massive clearance sale, featuring up to 75% off products, including outdoor furniture, living room seating, bedroom decor and more.

Home

Allswell: Until Sept. 8, take 15% off mattresses and bedding with the code LD15.

Bear Mattress: Take 20% off using the code 20LD at checkout, until Sept. 3. Plus, get two free cloud pillows with every purchase.

Birch: Get $200 off any mattress with the promo code LD200 through 10 a.m. Sept. 9.

The Container Store: From now until Sept. 8, take up to 25% off essentials.

Crane & Canopy: Until Sept. 2, take 60% off Crane & Canopy's luxury bedding, sheets and home decor.

Cost Plus World Market: Save 30% on regular-priced living, dining, home and office furniture, plus get free shipping on orders over $75 with the code FURNDEAL30.

Cocoon by Sealy: Shop Cocoon's signature Chill mattress for 25% off and get a sheet set and two ultra plush pillows for free.

Framebridge: This Labor Day, take 15% off all orders over $50.

Godiva: Take 15% off purchases of $50 or more and 25% off purchases of $100 or more through Sept. 2.

Hayneedle: A number of outdoor summer essentials, including grills, outdoor dining furniture, porch swings and more are heavily discounted at Hayneedle.

Helix: Get $100 off when you spend $600 or more, $150 off when you spend $1,250 or more and $200 off when you spend $1,750 or more. Plus get two free Dream Pillows with any of these deals.

Joss & Main: Shoppers can enjoy 75% off select home products until Sept. 3.

Lulu and Georgia: Save on rugs, lighting and accent pieces until Sept. 23. Shoppers can take 20% off with the code TAKE20.

Molekule: With the code LABORDAY19, shoppers can save $100 off a Molekule device.

Nectar: Nectar is offering $100 off mattresses (plus shoppers can score two free memory foam pillows with their mattress purchase).

Nest Bedding: Until Sept. 8, Nest Bedding is offering $200 off select mattresses with the code SUMNITEZZ.

Primary Goods: Take $15 off orders over $150, $35 of orders over $250, $60 off orders over $350 and $120 off orders over $600.

Purple: Get two free pillows plus free sheets with any mattress purchase from now until Sept. 10.

Riley Home: From now through Sept. 3, buy one beach towel on RileyHome and get one free with code BUY1GET1.

Rove Concepts: Save big on modern furniture during Rove Concepts' Labor Day sale with code LABORDAY. Get 20% off sitewide in addition to 20% back in a voucher until Sept. 2.

Sleep Number: Until Sept. 8, Sleep Number's 360 smart beds are up to $600 off, plus you can save 50% on limited edition smart beds.

SodaStream: Score 15% off sitewide with the code LABOR.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $700 on select mattress sets.

Tech

Acer: Score 20% off site wide on laptops, tablets, 2-in-1s, desktops and more from Acer.

Best Buy: Save big on Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and LG devices in this annual sale.

BioLite: Save 15% across the site with code LABOR15

Case-Mate: Save 30% off sitewide with code LDW30 at checkout.

Circle: Save $30 on the Circle Home Plus with the code HOMEWORK.

Coby: A variety of Coby products, including wireless headphones and portable speakers, are on sale via Amazon.

Fossil: Score a hybrid smartwatch for as low as $119, and a full smartwatch, starting at $179.

Hydrant: Use discount code LABOR30 to save on purchases over $50.

iRobot: Save up to $150 on select floor care Robots, including the popular Roomba.

JackRabbit: Save big on Garmin smartwatches, along with other running and activewear essentials, until Sept. 2.

Lenovo: Save big on laptops and desktops in this Labor Day sale.

Lensabl: Save 20% on blue-light blocking lenses, perfect for those who use their laptop or phones daily, with the code BLOCKBLUE.

Marshall: Get the popular Stockwell II for just $199.99, down from its original price of $249.99.

Mirror: Score free shipping on a Mirror fitness system (a $250 value) with code LABORDAY19.

Otterbox: Get 20% off select iPhone cases through Sept. 1.

Relay: Score 40% off a Relay wireless walkie talkie from Target.

Samsung: Save on mobile phones, tablets, Chromebooks, appliances and TVs.

ZAGG: Take 25% off sitewide on brands like Mophie, InvisibleShield and ZAGG.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas: Now until Sept. 3, get 30% off on select items sitewide with the code SPORT30.

Ably Apparel: From now until Sept. 2, get anywhere between 10-40% off full-priced items.

Alala: Save 50% on select activewear styles, until Sept. 3.

American Apparel: Take an extra 50% off everything, from the beloved Disco Pant to the classic Zip Hoodie, with the code AATAKE50.

Andie: Stock up on swimwear during Andie's sale, where you can get up to 50% off select styles.

Ann Taylor: Get 40% off full-price styles and 50% off all sale styles with the code LASTHURRAH.

Astrid & Miyu: Save 15% on the entire website and get Astrid & Miyu's delicate jewelry selection with the code LABOR.

Ban.do: Until Sept. 2, take an extra $20 off sale items with the code STACKED.

Bonobos: Use the code BYESUMMER and get 20% off orders over $175, 25% off orders over $500, 30% off orders over $750 and 35% off orders over$1000.

Botkier: Save 30% on Botkier sale items like this super stylish bags with the code SUMMERFINAL.

Carbon38: Enjoy 40% off sale styles from brands like Beyond Yoga, Alo Yoga and more, until Sept. 2.

Colourpop: Take 25% off sitewide on Colourpop's fan-favorite makeup and skincare items, through Sept. 3.

Cover FX: Use the code POOLSIDE to take 20% off sitewide through Sept. 2. And if you spend over $75, you'll get a free Glam & Glow On The Go Set.

Cratejoy: Score a new beauty or fashion subscription box, among others, from Cratejoy. Take $10 off your purchase of $60 or more with code 10FORLABOR.

eBags: Take up to 65% off your next set of travel luggage or packing cubes during eBag's sitewide sale, until Sept. 1.

Etsy: Save 20% or more off select items, from wedding gifts to fall must-have styles and a lot more across fashion, home and accessories.

EyeBuyDirect: Get 20% off all frames, plus 30% off all lenses with code LABORDAY.

Frye: Take an extra 25% off all sale styles (already up to 75% discounted) with the code XTRA25 at checkout.

GREATS: Get fresh footwear until Sept. 2. With the code KICKBACK, you can enjoy $25 off orders of $150 or more, $50 off orders of $225 or more and $75 off orders of $300 or more.

Hanky Panky: Get up to 65% off Hanky Panky products through Sept. 3.

J. Crew: Take an extra 50% off sale styles and 40% off full-priced styles with the code SUNSET.

Kate Spade: Take an extra 30% off all sale styles with the code TAKETHECAKE.

Keds: Get 20% off purchases over $50 with the code FRESH20.

Kenneth Cole: Take 40% off select styles plus an additional 30% off styles from the sale section through Sept. 2.

Kiehl's: Use the code RELAX to receive a spa headband and four deluxe samples when you spend $85 or more.

Kylie Cosmetics: Buy any matte, velvet or metal lip kit and get the second one for free, valid through Sept. 2.

Lane Bryant: Take up to 40% off clothing and shoes, in addition to free shipping on orders over $125 with the code WORKIT.

Life is Good: All short-sleeve tees are two for $40 and all long-sleeves are two for $50 until Sept. 2.

Lucky Brand: Enjoy 40% off everything online at Lucky Brand and up to 75% off of sale items until Sept. 4.

Lulus: Take an extra 40% off every sale item with the code DAYOFF40.

Macy's: Use the code WKND for up to 20% off select items.

Mango: Save up to 70% off styles in Mango's sale section, and take an extra 10% off with the code 10EXTRA.

Masktini: Get 20% off these luxurious face masks on Amazon through Sept. 2.

M.Gemi: Take 15-20% off Italian-crafted footwear from M.Gemi (from the "Before They Go" section of the site), until Sept. 2.

North Face: Take 25% off select styles and 40% off last season's styles from North Face.

NYDJ: When you buy more, you save more. Score 20% off two or more items or 30% off three or more items.

Original Penguin: Original Penguin's Labor Day Sale offers an extra 50% off Sale styles with code LABOR50 and free shipping with code OPSHIP.

Old Navy: Save up to 50% off all jeans, dresses and tees.

Paige: Take 20% off sitewide this Labor Day weekend with the code LABORDAY2019.

Patchology: Take an extra 20% off sitewide from now until Sept. 1 on Patchology's fan-favorite skincare products.

Perry Ellis: Get top menswear styles for a steal. Save 50% on sale styles, plus get free shipping sitewide.

Reformation: Save up to 70% on iconic Reformation dresses, tops and jeans.

Revolve: Get up to 65% off your favorite Revolve items, plus take an additional 20% off select styles.

Sam Edelman: Use code BUYSUMMER30 to get 30% off most items on the site.

Sand Cloud: Take 40% off sitewide and stock up on eco-friendly clothing and accessories.

Scentbird: Use code LABORDAY30 for 30% off sitewide until Sept. 3.

Schutz: Take an extra 20% off sale styles with the code EXTRA20.

Shopbop: Get up to 70% off top sale picks, like these adorable overalls.

Skagen: Get a new timepiece for as little as $49.99, no code necessary.

State Cashmere: From now until Sept. 2, take 10% off sitewide with the code LABOR10.

Sunglasses Hut: From now until Sept. 2, enjoy up to 50% off select eyewear during Sunglasses Hut's Semi-Annual Sale.

Ugg: Get up to 60% off classic boot styles and 70% at Ugg Closet.

UNTUCKit: Stock up on classic shirts, polos, tees and more with 30% off select styles now through Sept. 3.

Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 40% off all sale items on Urban Outfitters.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.