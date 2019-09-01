(CNN) Two people have died and five others are missing and feared drowned after a tour group was swept away by flash flooding in a national park in Kenya.

"The gorge in Hell's Gate National Park has been closed to the public with immediate effect due to continuing rains," KWS said.

It added that a helicopter was being dispatched from the capital Nairobi, which is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of the park, to help with search efforts.

Hell's Gate is a popular hiking and cycling spot for tourists and locals and is known for its towering cliffs and gorges carved by a prehistoric lake.

The park's scenery inspired the 1994 Disney animation "The Lion King," and the 2003 film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider -- The Cradle of Life" was shot on location there.