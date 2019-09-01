(CNN)Two people have died and five others are missing and feared drowned after a tour group was swept away by flash flooding in a national park in Kenya.
The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said that seven people -- five Kenyans, a local tourist guide and a "non-resident foreigner" -- had been caught in the flash flood Sunday in Hell's Gate National Park.
"Seven tourists swept away by the flash floods. Two bodies recovered while five bodies missing," KWS said on its official Twitter page.
The two bodies were recovered during search and rescue operations, which have been ongoing throughout the night, the service said. Five people are still missing.
"The gorge in Hell's Gate National Park has been closed to the public with immediate effect due to continuing rains," KWS said.
It added that a helicopter was being dispatched from the capital Nairobi, which is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of the park, to help with search efforts.
Hell's Gate is a popular hiking and cycling spot for tourists and locals and is known for its towering cliffs and gorges carved by a prehistoric lake.
The park's scenery inspired the 1994 Disney animation "The Lion King," and the 2003 film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider -- The Cradle of Life" was shot on location there.