'Straight Pride' parade in Boston draws counterprotesters

(CNN) A "Straight Pride" parade in downtown Boston on Saturday afternoon attracted counterprotesters -- and a large police presence.

The parade started around noon at Copley Square and moved down Boylston and Tremont streets to conclude at City Hall Plaza.

Floats and signs expressed pro-military and pro-Trump sentiments, such as "Support our troops" and "Build the wall and crime will fall." A man in a jester's hat carried a sign saying "Great to be straight" as he danced down the street.

A transgender Trump supporter, center, marches in the Straight Pride Parade.

But a large number of counterprotesters showed up to taunt the marchers and chant, "Alt right, get off our streets, no justice, no peace." At police they chanted, "Who do you serve? Who do you protect?"

"I'm outraged by the idea that straight people need a pride parade," said parade watcher Shoshanna Ehrlich, who came to the parade with her daughter. "We are not an oppressed majority by an stretch of the imagination. This is full of hate and offensive."

