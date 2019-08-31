Georgia theme park offers free admission to Hurricane Dorian evacuees

It's not the first time the theme park has opened its doors to hurricane evacuees. Over the past few years, Wild Adventures has welcomed evacuees who suffered devastation as a result of the storms and other natural disasters, theme park spokesman Adam Floyd said.

"We've seen first-hand how just a few moments of fun can put smiles on kids' faces and provide some relief for families who are going through a difficult time," Floyd told CNN. "That can make a real difference for families who have traveled a good distance and may not know exactly what is going on back home."

Floyd said more than 100 hurricane evacuees visited the park on Saturday, and more are expected to visit in the coming days as the storm nears.