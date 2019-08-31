A 9/11 memorial was vandalized in upstate New York

(CNN) Police are investigating after a 9/11 memorial dedicated to first responders was found vandalized early this week in Geneva, New York.

Police received a complaint of spray-painted "scribbles" on the memorial, though there didn't seem to be anything specific written, assistant city manager Adam Blowers told CNN.

The memorial, located on Long Pier on Seneca Lake, was installed in September 2016, according to CNN affiliate WHAM

Phillip Herrick, a Geneva resident, told CNN affiliate WROC he doesn't think the damage is significant.

"I think it's kids being kids, doing stupid stuff," he said. "I come down here all the time and find garbage left from damage done by kids."

