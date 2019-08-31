(CNN) Daniil Medvedev has become this year's US Open villain.

The Russian defeated Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 7-6(1), 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 -- his second four-set win in consecutive days -- but it was his unruly behavior on the court that had fans lustily booing the 23-year-old at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Friday's night session.

Medvedev first got under the fans' skin in the first set, when he received a code violation after he angrily grabbed a towel from a ballperson. When learning of the violation that chair umpire Damien Dumusois had given him, Medvedev threw his racquet.

Later, after a confrontation with Dumusois, TV cameras picked up Medvedev putting a hand to his head giving the middle finger -- outside of the view of Dumusois. Boos rained down from the crowd, and Lopez quickly became the fan favorite.

After he won, surrounded by boos, Medvedev raised up his arms, motioning to the crowd to keep going.

