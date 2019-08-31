12 people killed after explosion at chemical factory in western India

(CNN) At least 12 people were killed and a further 58 injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in western India Saturday.

The resulting fire at the factory in Dhule district, in the state of Maharashtra , has now been contained, while a search operation is ongoing, police told CNN.

Six people were initially believed to have been killed, but more bodies were found during the search operation, while some injured people died at hospital.

Sanjay Ahire, a senior police official, told CNN: "From our initial investigation it appears a boiler exploded which led to a massive fire in the factory."

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government will provide compensation of 500,000 Indian rupees each (about $7,000) to the families of the deceased.

