One person was killed, 9 others wounded in knife attack outside Lyon, France

(CNN) One person was killed and nine others wounded during a knife attack at a subway stop near Lyon, France, CNN affiliate BFM TV reported Saturday.

Three victims were seriously wounded, the station reported.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to BFM TV. The motive for the attack is not known.

Emergency services at scene of knife assault that left one person dead and nine others wounded.

The assault occurred in Villeurbanne, a suburb of the southeastern city of Lyon, about 4:30 p.m., the station reported. Emergency services responded to an exit at the Laurent Bonnevay stop of the Lyon Metro.

French authorities have made no official comment about the assault.

Read More