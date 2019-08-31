Take an additional 50% off these already inexpensive TCL earbuds

TCL is well known for its TVs, but its recent foray into the sound space has proven just as fruitful. The Socl200 wired earbuds are a great value without skimping on capability. From now through Sept. 14, you can score 50% off these earbuds that are already less than $15. Amazon Prime members can enjoy free shipping on top of that. You just have to enter the promo code 50SOCL200 at checkout.

TCL Socl200 Wired Earbuds — Ocean Blue ($7.49, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

TCL Socl200 Wired Earbuds — Sunrise Purple ($6.08, originally $12.17; amazon.com)

TCL Socl200 Wired Earbuds — Phantom Black ($7.38, originally $14.77; amazon.com)

TCL Socl200 Wired Earbuds — Sunset Orange ($4.61, originally $9.23; amazon.com)

TCL's Socl200 earbuds pack all the features you would want in wired earbuds and more. The ergonomic design makes them comfortable, while the built-in microphone and remote let you control your music and phone calls with ease. The Socl200 earbuds also contain advanced audio drivers, enhancing bass and making the sound crisper. TCL not only stress tests Socl200 for over 150 hours, but guarantees these buds for a year.

If you are looking for new earbuds, it'll be hard to pass up the absurdly low prices of the Socl200.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.