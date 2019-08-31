Labor Day weekend might be the best time to buy a new TV

We're less than 48 hours away from Labor Day, but plenty of deals have started. Our A-Z guide lists them all, Walmart is offering discounts on every iPad and there are many discounts on mattresses. But what about TVs?

The short answer is yes. Many models, from brands such as Samsung, Vizio, TCL, and even Sony, are being discounted from retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. Let's walk through our favorites.

TCL 32-inch 1080pHD Smart TV ($149.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

While it's not a 4K TV, this 32-inch 1080pHD from Roku brings serious value. It's has a sharp picture and comes with a built-in Roku streaming box. You can access thousands of streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Hulu. You can even connect it with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and there are three HDMI ports.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV with a free Echo Dot ($199.99, originally $329.99; bestbuy.com)

Not only is this one of the latest Fire TV models from Toshiba, but Best Buy is throwing in an Echo Dot for free. And since it's a Fire TV from Amazon, you can control it using Alexa. This 43-inch TV makes use of LED technology for the panel and has 2160p resolution. With FireOS powering the TV, you can access all of your content from Amazon Prime, along with a number of other streaming services.

LG 49-inch 4K Smart TV ($299.99, originally $329.99; bestbuy.com)

If you've been looking for a smaller 4K panel, this LG UM6900PUA might be an excellent option. It has a 4K 2160p resolution and a TruMotion refresh rate of 120Hz. You also get ActiveHDR, True Color Accuracy and upscaling to a 4K resolution. LG also uses a webOS smart TV platform for access to streaming services.

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart TV ($299.99, originally $449.99; target.com)

A 4K TV for under $300, must be a good deal right? And yes, you're correct this 55-inch panel from TCL is seriously impressive. It has a 4K resolution and a motion refresh rate of 120Hz, so action movies, live sports and video games will look great. Plus you get a Roku streaming box built-in for access to a plethora of streaming services.

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV ($1,098, originally $1,298; amazon.com)

Samsung isn't the only player with great TVs. Sony makes a terrific picture that's backed with a TRILUMINOS Display. You also get HDR, no motion blur and enhanced audio. This 55-inch model has an android TV smart interface that gives you access to plenty of streaming. And you can even control it with Amazon Alexa.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K ($1,797.99, originally $2,497.99; amazon.com)

If you want a TV that really stands out, Samsung's The Frame looks like a frame for a painting or photo. The TV can even display art when it's turned off. Plus, it's a QLED 4K panel from Samsung, so you'll see incredibly vibrant colors and deep blacks for great contrast.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV ($547.99, originally $797.99; walmart.com)

Samsung's NU6900 delivers a 65-inch smart TV with a 4K 2160p resolution. While it's not a QLED panel, it delivers a great picture and features PurColor technology. It also has essential contrast, motion rate 120, a UHD engine and game mode. The latter of which will automatically turn on when a gaming console is connected.

Vizio 70-inch V-Series 4K TV ($698, originally $758; walmart.com)

If you want a 4K TV backed with DolbyVision and a full UHD 3840×2160 resolution, then Vizio's 70-inch V-Series panel might be the one for you. It will even upscale lower quality content to a near 4K or UHD level. There's a built-in smart interface, and with Google Cast technology, you can cast content from almost any mobile device.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.