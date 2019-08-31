Labor Day weekend might be the best time to buy a new TV

Televisions aren't exempt from Labor Day sales. Many models, from brands such as Samsung, Vizio, TCL, and even Sony, are being discounted by retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. Let's walk through our favorites.

TCL 32-inch 1080pHD Smart TV ($139.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

While it's not a 4K TV, this 32-inch 1080pHD from Roku brings serious value. It's has a sharp picture and comes with a built-in Roku streaming box. You can access thousands of streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Hulu. You can even connect it with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and there are three HDMI ports.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV with a free Echo Dot ($199.99, originally $329.99; bestbuy.com)

Not only is this one of the latest Fire TV models from Toshiba, but Best Buy is throwing in an Echo Dot for free. And since it's a Fire TV from Amazon, you can control it using Alexa. This 43-inch TV makes use of LED technology for the panel and has 2160p resolution. With FireOS powering the TV, you can access all of your content from Amazon Prime, along with a number of other streaming services.

LG 49-inch 4K Smart TV ($299.99, originally $329.99; bestbuy.com)

If you've been looking for a smaller 4K panel, this LG UM6900PUA might be an excellent option. It has a 4K 2160p resolution and a TruMotion refresh rate of 120Hz. You also get ActiveHDR, True Color Accuracy and upscaling to 4K resolution. LG also uses a webOS smart TV platform for access to streaming services.

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart TV ($299.99, originally $449.99; target.com)

A 4K TV for under $300 must be a good deal, right? And yes, you're correct. This 55-inch panel from TCL is seriously impressive. It has 4K resolution and a motion refresh rate of 120Hz, so action movies, sports and video games will look great. Plus, you get a Roku streaming box built-in for access to a plethora of streaming services.

VIZIO 55-inch M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV ($498, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

M-Series with Quantum Color is VIZIO's top offering when it comes to 4K TVs. And this 55-inch model (54.5 inches measured diagonally) is 38% off at $498. Even better, it features Apple AirPlay for easy casting of content from an iOS or macOS device. Plus, it works with Apple HomeKit, which will let you control this VIZIO TV with Siri or a device with the Home app. It's a fully 4K HDR panel with up to 600 nits of brightness, and VIZIO's Quantum Color should deliver excellent vibrancy.

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV ($1,098, originally $1,298; amazon.com)

Samsung isn't the only player with great TVs. Sony makes a terrific picture that's backed with a TRILUMINOS Display. You also get HDR, no motion blur and enhanced audio. This 55-inch model has an android TV smart interface that gives you access to plenty of streaming. And you can even control it with Amazon Alexa.

Samsung 55-inch 8K Q900 UHD Smart TV ($2,497.99, originally $3,499.99; amazon.com)

Sure, 8K is still the new technology on the block, but getting it now means you won't have to upgrade for a while. This 55-inch Q900 8K TV from Samsung is over $1,000 off at just $2,497.99. It features 16 times the resolution of full HD and has 8K upscaling. This way, no matter the content, it will look great on this vibrant panel. It's really a state of the art TV for 2019.

TCL 65-inch 4K Smart TV ($549.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Yes, this is a 2017 TCL 4K model, but with over 3,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's hard to beat the value and quality. It's a 65-inch TV with a 4K resolution and a 120HZ refresh rate. You get access to plenty of streaming services, thanks to the RokuOS, and it has three HDMI ports.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K ($1,797.99, originally $2,497.99; amazon.com)

If you want a TV that stands out, Samsung's The Frame looks like a frame surrounding a painting or photo. The TV can even display art when it's off. Plus, it's a QLED 4K panel from Samsung, so you'll see incredibly vibrant colors and deep blacks for great contrast.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV ($547.99, originally $797.99; walmart.com)

Samsung's NU6900 delivers a 65-inch smart TV with a 4K 2160p resolution. While it's not a QLED panel, it delivers a great picture and features PurColor technology. It also has essential contrast, motion rate 120, a UHD engine and game mode. The latter of which will automatically turn on when a gaming console is connected.

Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($998; amazon.com)

Yes, you read that right. This is just shy of $1,000 for a 70-inch (yes, 70-inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV by Sony. It's from 2018, but it uses an Android TV OS, full 4K Ultra HD resolution with a Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. At 70 inches, this TV will make your room feel like it's a private movie theater. With four HDMI ports, you can connect plenty of peripherals, such as game consoles, a cable box and even a computer.

Vizio 70-inch V-Series 4K TV ($698, originally $758; walmart.com)

If you want a 4K TV backed with DolbyVision and a full UHD 3840x2160 resolution, then Vizio's 70-inch V-Series panel might be the one for you. It will even upscale lower quality content to a near 4K or UHD level. There's a built-in smart interface, and with Google Cast technology, you can cast content from almost any mobile device.

Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($2,498, originally $2,799; amazon.com)

Those who want a huge screen might like this 85-inch TV from Sony that's about $300 off at $2,498. For starters, it is this year's model and has all the features you could ask for: 4K UHD resolution on a TRILUMINOS display with HDR, 4K upscaling technology, a 120Hz display, Dolby Vision and a dedicated mode for Netflix calibration.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.