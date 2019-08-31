Labor Day might be the best time to buy a mattress: Here are the sales going on now

We know there are sales and discounts offered on just about every kind of product this Labor Day weekend. And with so many ways to save, how can you prioritize?

Well, since we humans spend about one-third of our lives sleeping, it makes sense to think about where you're spending that time and maybe give yourself an upgrade.

Mattress retailers are offering great discounts this weekend, so do yourself a favor and invest in a new resting place. Trust us, you don't want to sleep on these sales. Well, technically you will be sleeping on the deals, but you know what we mean! Check them out below.

Casper seems to be everywhere these days. Maybe you've seen the commercials, heard the advertisements on your favorite podcast, or prehaps a friend of yours can't stop talking about their bed in a box. That's because Casper has been exploding in popularity, thanks to the innovators and engineers who made an extremely comfortable mattress that can be shipped quickly and easily to your door in a small box. If you're ready to jump on the bandwagon, now is the time!

Through Sept. 2, the Casper is offering 15% off orders of select mattresses — including the original Casper and the newer gel-pod infused Wave — when you use the code LABORDAY15.

Purple.com mattresses are built to offer personalized comfort, thanks to the pressure-reducing comfort grid, which offers a stay-cool airflow and motion-isolating dynamic support. The patented Smart Comfort Grid of the Purple Mattress eliminates pain points by being soft where you need it and firm in other spots where that will better suit your body.

When you buy a mattress, you probably don't want to leave it bare. Purple has you covered — literally. This weekend, the company is offering free sheets and two pillows (up to a $327 value) with the purchase of an All-New Purple Mattress.

Nest Bedding boasts luxury, made-in-the-USA mattresses and bedding that comes with a 100-night free trial and a lifetime guarantee. More than 5,500 reviews have led to a 4.5-star rating, so clearly they're doing something right.

Nest Bedding has sweetened the pot this weekend with up to $200 off select mattresses when you insert certain codes.

Bear Mattress mattresses are designed with various smart technology to help you have a more restful night's sleep. These mattresses use the best quality foam to create a support layers which relieve pressure and pain.

You can't sleep without a pillow right? Bear knows that, so it's offering not only 20% off this weekend, but also throwing in two free cloud pillows when you use the code 2OLD.

Tempur-pedic is a classic in the mattress business and always a top seller, The brand has been a leader in the market for years, thanks to its pressure-relieving material originally designed for NASA. Now you can experience the mattress that millions love.

Helix Sleep was rated as the best overall mattress by GQ, and various outlets have awarded Helix top marks in everything from "best mattress for back pain and spine alignment" and "best cooling mattress for hot sleepers."

Allswell Home is unique in the bed-in-a-box space because it is one of the few companies that uses coils in its products. Plus, Allswell is a big believer in the hybrid method of combining memory foam with the coils to provide an ideal sleeping experience, no matter what kind of sleeper you are.

Allswell is offering 15% off mattresses and bedding with the code LABORDAY15.

Slumberland was initially established as "The Sleep Store" specializing in all things sleep. That's still true, and it's the place to go if you're looking for options.

For three days only, Slumberland is offering $100 off one total purchase of $599 or more.

Cocoon by Sealy is obviously doing something right if you're to believe the thousands of positive reviews on the site. Your mattress — whether you want medium soft or extra firms — is shipped completely free in a box, so all you have to do is unroll and enjoy the comfort everyone is raving about.

This Labor Day, join the fan club when you take 25% off the Chill mattress and get a free Dreamfit sheet set and two free Dreamfit pillows to complete your bed.

Birch Living is known for its use of natural, organic materials — never polyurethane-based foam — to make soft, super-comfy ergonomic hybrid mattresses. Everything Birch offers is sustainably sourced and the company has also committed to donate 1% of all sales to the National Forest Foundation.

Join the movement this weekend by utilizing the code LD200 to unlock $200 off any mattress.

Nectar takes its warranty to the next level. Forget one year, 10 years, or even a lifetime. No, Nectar offers a forever warranty, so as long as the mattress is around, Nectar will take care of it. Plus, when you buy a mattress, you get a 365-night home trial, so you've got a full year to decide if the memory foam mattress is the right fit for you.

This weekend, Nectar is offering $100 off and two free memory foam pillows when you purchase a mattress.

Sleep Number boasts some of the smartest beds on the market. The technology in a Sleep Number can automatically detect your movement while you sleep and adjust the firmness for the ideal comfort and support while you snooze. Plus, when you wake up, you'll be treated to your SleepIQ score, which will give you more knowledge than you thought you wanted about how well you slept.