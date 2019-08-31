Need new furniture? Labor Day weekend is the time to stock up

Many of the biggest furniture retailers are celebrating Labor Day with huge sales. So dig into the list below for the best deals.

Bed Bath & Beyond is your one-stop shop for just about all of your home goods. And that includes furniture. From end tables to bar stools to sofas to entertainment units — whatever you need, Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered, and all at affordable prices.

Right now Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 50% off on everything, from furniture to kitchen supplies this Labor Day, so you can enhance every part of your house.

The Home Depot isn't just for power tools and garden equipment — although we love it for that, too. In fact, you can furnish your entire place with Home Depot's selection of living, bedroom, home office, kitchen and dining room furniture! Depending on availability and offers, you can pick up in store, get free two-day delivery or even have your pieces shipped next day.

Home Depot is ending the summer right with up to 35% off select home décor, so shop now.

Lowe's is not kidding when it comes to its bathroom furniture offerings. Vanities, mirrors, storage and more are all deeply discounted so that you can turn your washroom into the spa you've always dreamed.

During its Labor Day savings event, bathroom furnishings are as much as 41% off. Plus, Lowe's is offering a special credit event during which you can either enjoy 5% off or go for 24 months of special financing on purchases made through Sept. 4.

Ashley Furniture is stepping up its game when it comes to beautiful furniture at everyday low prices. Whether you're looking for items for your bedroom (starting at $99), a sofa or sleeper (starting at $299) or a desk (starting at $63), Ashley has the answer. And it has it in every style you could want.

This weekend, Ashley is offering up to 30% off your purchases. When you use the code LABORYAY10, you'll be treated to an additional 10% off.

Wayfair has a large portfolio of brands under its umbrella — including All + Modern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane, among others — which is why the company is one of the largest online home shopping stores. With more than 14 million items in its catalog, it's almost impossible to think that you won't find exactly the right thing to spruce up your home.

To celebrate Labor Day, Wayfair is offering huge discounts, including 65% off living room seating, 75% off bedding and bedroom furniture starting at just $89.

Walmart wants you to end the summer in style with the rolled back prices on a variety of its best sellers in the furniture department. Ottomans, bunk beds and five-piece dining sets are all up for grabs, and you can either pick them up the same day in store, take advantage of next-day shipping or even free delivery on select purchases.