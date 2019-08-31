Score 20% off on all Acer products

Labor Day weekend is kicking off, and Acer is looking to keep the endless summer savings party going, offering a whopping 20% off its entire selection of laptops, desktops, tablets and more. Using coupon code LABOR20, you can snag some of the best hardware the manufacturer has to offer (some sale items and exclusions apply).

For those starting the school year in need of a seriously powerful new PC, or even PC gamers who want a new rig for the incoming slate of titles, there are plenty of great picks. Some are on sale, with the 20% that still applies — you'll have to add the items you're interested in to your cart to see.

Here are some of the best deals.

Laptops

Predator Triton 700 — PT715-51-71W9 ($1,699.99, originally $2,699.99; acer.com)

Acer's Predator Triton line is fantastic for gamers, and this step down from the highest-tier version still packs quite the punch. For around the same price as a Razer Blade laptop, you'll get an Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad-core processor, a 15.6-inch full HD IPS screen, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU with 32 GB of RAM. It also comes rocking a 512 GB SSD to ensure you've got space to keep your work, or even all the games you decide to download. This particularly steep discount is a great price, too. You'll want to snag it while it lasts.

Predator Triton 700 — PT715-51-732Q ($2,099.99, originally $2,999.99; acer.com)

This gaming laptop isn't messing around, wrapping a stout, attractive enclosure around seriously powerful internals. It's the premiere portable option for gaming, and you can tell from every piece of its construction, down to its "gamer-ready" exterior. Beneath its tough shell and thin chassis (meant to remain cool to the touch), it's housing an Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad-core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with 8 GB of dedicated memory, 32 GB of DDR RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also features s 14.6-inch full HD 16:9 display, so you never have to miss a second of the action.

Predator Triton 700 — PT715-51-761M ($1,499.99, originally $1,999.99; acer.com)

The most affordable gaming laptop in the Predator Triton laptop is still a force to be reckoned with, and at this price, it's well worth opting for over something similar in size, such as a MacBook Pro, since you're getting more hardware for less. You get an Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad-core process, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with 8 GB of dedicated memory, 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It's still capable of running most of the new games at higher resolution settings, while still remaining rugged and attractive. If you don't want to break the bank for a gaming laptop, this is an excellent option, especially considering the sale price.

Aspire 3 — A315-41-R0GH ($299.99, originally $399.99; acer.com)

Not into gaming and prefer a much more low-profile laptop that'll get you from school to work and Netflix binge times without breaking a sweat? The Acer Aspire 3 can do just that, and more. It's still capable of doing any work tasks you need to throw at it, with an AMD Ryzen 3 2200U Dual-core processor, AMD Radeon Vega 3 GPU with shared memory, 4 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1 TB HDD. It also features a 15.6-inch HD 16:9 display. It's lightweight with a slim body and is built with an exterior meant to resist fingerprints and reduce drops. It would be a perfect choice for students, workers or anyone in between.

Desktops

Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop — PO9-600-8700K2080Ti ($3,039.99, originally $3,799.99; acer.com)

Blow away the competition with this massively powerful gaming desktop, which is nearly $1,000 off with the LABOR20 coupon code. Though it isn't already on sale, it's well worth picking up at this price, given its Intel Core i7-8700K processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU with 11 GB of dedicated memory and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. It also comes with a 2 TB HDD with a 256 GB SSD, so it can store all the necessities: games, saves, streaming footage and more. Plus, its external casing is seriously menacing. This formidable gaming PC packs power and style into one excellent package.

Aspire TC Desktop — TC-865-DH11 ($479.99, originally $599.99; acer.com)

If you're not into gaming or any sort of outlandish, intensive tasks, the Aspire TC Desktop should work perfectly fine. You can use it as a dedicated work computer, browse the internet, chat with friends and more. It's also low-profile and compact, without the panache of a gaming computer model. It comes with an Intel Core i5-8400 Hex-core processor, Intel UHD graphics with shared memory, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, 16 GB of Intel Optane memory and a 1 TB HDD. It'd be a great place to store photos and music. Work from home? You've just found the perfect workstation.

All-in-ones

Aspire Z3 All-In-One Desktop — AZ3-700-UR11 ($479.99, originally $599.99; acer.com)

When a desktop computer is too large and bulky, and a laptop isn't as comfortable as the form factor a desktop PC provides, an all-in-one desktop is a great option. The Aspire Z3 All-In-One Desktop offers the convenience and portability of a laptop with the power and precision of a desktop, with a mouse and keyboard to go with it. It features an Intel Pentium J3710 Quad-core processor, Intel HD Graphics 405 with shared memory, 4 GB of DDR3 RAM and a 128 GB SSD for storage. It's all packed neatly into a space-saving design that's quite attractive to boot. The tablet-like screen features a kickstand so you can set up your "desktop" anywhere, and storing it is a snap. It'd be an excellent option for anyone constantly on the go and isn't interested in splurging on a laptop.

Tablets

Iconia One 7 Tablet — B1-7A0-K92M ($71.99, originally $89.99; acer.com)

If you're on the lookout for an affordable Android tablet, the Iconia One 7 should be just what the doctor ordered. It's cheaper than most of Amazon's cadre of tablets, with a MediaTek Cortex A35 MT8167B Quad-core processor, a 7-inch WSVGA screen with 1024x600 resolution, 1 GB of storage, a 2 Megapixel rear camera and 16 GB of Flash memory. With an anti-fingerprint coating and expandable storage, you've got plenty of room to play around with this tablet, even if you use it only to keep in touch with family or binge watch "Mindhunter" on Netflix.

Note: The prices above reflects the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.