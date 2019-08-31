(CNN)In 42 seconds, Zhang Weili made history.
Weili on Saturday became China's first UFC champion after a technical knockout of Brazilian Jessica Andrade in less than one minute.
Weili's rapid win earned her the UFC Strawweight title with the second fastest finish in strawweight history.
"I am so happy for this moment! My name is Zhang Weili and I am from China! Remember me!" Weili told CNN.
She claimed her victory at a UFC Fight Night at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.
Seconds into the fight, Weili delivered a punch to Andrade's chin, quickly immobilizing the Brazilian. Weili immediately unleashed a series of elbows, knees and punches before the referee intervened and ended the fight, crowning her champion.
Along with her victory, Weili said she was proud to represent China as well as young women all over the world.
"I am very happy and have worked very hard to get this platform. And I hope that through my personality, I can inspire the next generation of young women to be strong and follow their dreams, not just in China, but all over the world," Weili told CNN.