(CNN) In 42 seconds, Zhang Weili made history.

Weili on Saturday became China's first UFC champion after a technical knockout of Brazilian Jessica Andrade in less than one minute.

Weili's rapid win earned her the UFC Strawweight title with the second fastest finish in strawweight history.

"I am so happy for this moment! My name is Zhang Weili and I am from China! Remember me!" Weili told CNN.

It took less than a minute for Zhang Weili to make history and become China's first UFC champion #UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/q9d8wZ2z8z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 31, 2019

She claimed her victory at a UFC Fight Night at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.

