Google Doodle celebrates Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam's 100th birthday

The makers of Google Doodles spin up hundreds of illustrations and animations each year to appear on its homepage, most of them for specific countries. Global observances such as International Women's Day get special treatment with Doodles intended to appeal worldwide.

Google's 2016 Doodle for Australia Day, January 26, was designed by an Australian high school student. The thought-evoking imagery won praise for highlighting the suffering of the country's indigenous people.

The animated Doodle in the United States on Monday, November 9, celebrated the dual life of the late actress Hedy Lamarr, who also became an acclaimed inventor.

The May 5, Doodle in the United States honored pioneering journalist Nellie Bly. It was the first Doodle to feature an original song by Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Google made a commitment in 2014 to feature more women and people of color in its Doodles after an independent study showed those groups were underrepresented in the homepage illustrations. A Doodle on February 1, 2014, in the United States featuring Harriet Tubman reflected that pledge.

A Doodle in the United States on April 11, 2014, celebrated organic chemist Percy Julian's 115th birthday.

A Doodle on January 7, 2014, in Malaysia celebrated director and writer Yasmin Ahmad's 56th birthday.

On December 2, 2013, Google marked Guatemalan artist Carlos Merida's 122nd birthday.