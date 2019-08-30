The week in 22 photos

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
A police officer raises a pistol at a protester during demonstrations in Hong Kong, on Sunday, August 25. The night was one of the most violent since the protests began 12 weeks ago.
First Lady Melania Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a kiss on the cheek prior to a group photo at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, on August 25. The photo quickly circulated on social media.
Smoke rises from the smoldering ground following a forest fire in a section of the Amazon rainforest near Altamira, Brazil, on Monday, August 26. This week, in response to the massive increase in fires in the Amazon, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro banned the use of fire to clear land in the country for the next 60 days. See more photos from the fires.
Ya Mary Morales, left, and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 28. After battering the British and American Virgin Islands, Dorian has intensified and is now expected to hit Florida early next week as a Category 4 storm. Puerto Rico was largely spared, experiencing heavy rain but no major damage.
Taylor Swift performs during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on August 26. Swift's single, "You Need to Calm Down," won the VMAs for Video of the Year and Video for Good. During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, Swift called out the Trump administration for its lack of acknowledgment of the Equality Act petition for LGBTQ rights.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends a ceremony where she received an honorary degree from the University at Buffalo on Monday, August 26. It was her first public appearance since it was announced that she had undergone treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, sails past the Statue of Liberty on August 28 after completing a 15-day journey across the Atlantic Ocean. Thunberg traveled via zero-emissions sailboat to reduce the environmental impact of her trip to the United States.
Water Buffalos cool themselves in a pond in Hortobagy, Hungary, on Friday, August 23.
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz, center, and her attorney, Kimberly Lerner, leave US federal court after talking to the press on August 27 in New York. More than a dozen women who have accused now-deceased Epstein of sexual assault and abuse spoke in court. Following Epstein's suicide this month in federal prison, the criminal case against him has been dropped.