An Australian university is prioritizing women applicants to address a gender disparity in certain fields

(CNN) A university in Australia is combating gender inequality by adjusting the admission requirements for women applying for engineering, IT, and construction management degrees starting in 2020.

University of Technology Sydney said a statement that they believe these areas of study have a "woman problem" and they intend to do something about it.

Administrators will give a 10 point adjustment on the Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank -- Australia's version of the SAT -- so that even if the women applying for these degrees are a few points from the acceptance rank they can get into the program. The university is hoping that this adjustment will encourage more women to apply to study engineering, IT, and construction.

About that "women problem"

Women make up 58% of all Australian undergrads, but less than 28% of the roles in these industries are held by women, the university says. Construction has the lowest percentage at 11%.

