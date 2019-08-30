If you want to shelter with a hurricane themed cake, head to Publix

(CNN) The hurricane cakes at Florida Publix stores are back with full force.

On Thursday CNN reported on a Publix cookie cake decorated with the storm's path that was making waves on social media. In the last 24 hours more cakes have surfaced as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward the coast.

We got this cake from publix for our hurricane party pic.twitter.com/AKVSA6JVRF — 𝕤𝕒𝕞 🔸 (@comfybones) August 30, 2019

Don't forget to get a Publix cake. pic.twitter.com/ssUQbkhqcz — Lyda Astrove (@LydaAstrove) August 30, 2019

The supermarket has even stepped up their decor by adding other elements that Florida residents may need during the storm.

Hurricane Dorian is set to make landfall in Florida on Monday. Both the governors of Georgia and Florida have declared a state of emergency ahead of the possible damage.