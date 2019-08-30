The detective photographed escorting Lee Harvey Oswald after JFK's assassination has died

(CNN) James Leavelle, the Dallas detective who was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald when Oswald was fatally shot, has died, his family told CNN.

He was 99.

Leavelle shot to fame after he was photographed next to Oswald, the man who assassinated President John F. Kennedy, in November 1963. He was escorting the gunman through the basement of the Dallas police headquarters when Jack Ruby shot Oswald in an iconic moment that was shown on live television and captured in a now-famous photo.

Leavelle fell and broke his hip Monday and had a massive heart attack Wednesday night, his family said. He died Thursday morning in Evergreen, Colorado, granddaughter Kate Griendling said.

"He was an incredibly special man to the city of Dallas and we are so lucky to have known him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather," Griendling said.

